Finance Minister affirms State budget sufficiency

Custom officers of Lạng Sơn Custom Department settle procedures for enterprises. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Hậu HÀ NỘI — Finance Minister Hồ Đức Phớc has affirmed that the State budget is enough for expenditures planned by the National Assembly (NA) and the Prime Minister. Answering reporters' queries about the State budget situation amid the pandemic at present, Phớc said following the Prime Minister's directions, ministries, agencies and localities saved at least half of the cost of conferences and working trips at home and abroad, and 10 per cent of other regular expenditures this year to supplement financial resources for the COVID-19 fight and other necessary tasks. So far, about VNĐ14.62 trillion (US$635 million) from regular expenditures have been saved. The finance ministry suggested the PM submit a proposal to the NA Standing Committee on using the saved sum to add to the central budget reserve fund 2021 and provide for ministries, agencies and localities to fight the pandemic in the most effective manner. According to the minister, up to VNĐ21.4 trillion from the State budget has been used for anti-pandemic efforts. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 vaccine fund has raised nearly VNĐ8.7 trillion. The ministry also proposed measures to support firms such as extending deadlines for…

