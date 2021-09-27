Vietnam continues to remain an attractive investment destination in the long term. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitments during the first nine months of 2021 rose by 4.4% year-on-year to US$22.15 billion, a report of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment has shown. Production at YPE VINA in Binh Xuyen 2 Industrial Park, Vinh Phuc Province. Photo: Hoang Hung Meanwhile, the serious Covid-19 situation in southern provinces/cities has led to temporary disruption of production and a reduction of 3.5% year-on-year in FDI disbursement to around $13.28. billion. Principal Country Economist of the ADB in Vietnam Nguyen Minh Cuong said the pandemic and subsequent restriction measures are wreaking havoc on businesses as a whole, including foreign companies. Cuong, however, noted for foreign businesses, any investment decision into a country would take into account long-term considerations, and they are rarely fazed by short-term issues. According to Cuong, firms may shift part of their contract orders to other countries to cope with the current situation, but a complete shift of operation is another story. "In fact, many have welcomed the Vietnamese Government's efforts in improving the business environment, and sees Vietnam as an attractive investment option for the future," Cuong… Read full this story

FDI commitments to Vietnam rise nearly 5% in 9-month period have 296 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at September 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.