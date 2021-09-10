Farmers expand breeding of high-value fish in floating cages in Ninh Thuận

Marine fish and lobsters are bred in floating cages in Ninh Thuận Province's Ninh Hải District. – VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thành NINH THUẬN – Farmers in the south-central province of Ninh Thuận are investing more in marine aquaculture as products could be sold for high price. In Ninh Hải District, which is one of the province's major marine aquaculture areas, farmers breed high-value marine fish species such as cobia, grouper and pomfret. Lương Thị Hiền, one of the first farmers in Ninh Hải's Khánh Hải Town to breed marine fish, said she bought 500 grouper fry for her first marine fish breeding crop raised in floating cages. After 10 months of breeding, she harvested more than 300 kilogrames of grouper and earned VNĐ50 million (US$2,200) after selling them. Because of the high value, she has decided to expand cultivation. Groupers eat trash fish and bran, and can reach a weight of one kilogramme after 10 months of breeding. Traders buy them at the high price of VNĐ150,000 – 180,000 ($7 – 8) a kilogramme. Besides marine fish, farmers in Ninh Hải breed lobsters and bivalve mollusk species like Pacific oysters. Nguyễn Hữu Tài in Ninh Hải's Tri Hải Commune, who has four floating cages of Pacific oysters, has harvested two floating cages, earning an income of nearly… Read full this story

