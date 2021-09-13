Thu Hà HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam struggles to cope with the fourth outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, expats who find themselves thousands of kilometres away from their homes have seen their lives turned upside down. Adapting to the new situations with strict social distancing regulations is not easy for anyone, let alone foreigners who do not have a family around for support and do not speak Vietnamese. With stringent restrictions in place in many localities, a simple thing like doing groceries can turn out to be a challenging task. Adrian John Leeds, a Brit living in Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội, said he was struggling to buy food during the early days when the city applied strict social distancing under Directive 16 in late July. "In the beginning of the lockdown, it was really tough,” he told Việt Nam News . “The only place I could safely buy food was my local small grocery store. But, they ran out of food very quickly and all that was left was ‘student food’ like noodles and sausages." This resulted in him losing three kilogrammes over a month. Luckily, the problem resolved over time as the shop eventually restocked and he was able… Read full this story

Expats face tough time amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Việt Nam have 272 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.