EUROSAI conference attended by the State Audit Office of Việt Nam as ASOSAI president

HÀ NỘI – As president of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institution (ASOSAI) for the 2018-2021 term, the State Audit Office of Việt Nam (SAV) attended the 11th European Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (EUROSAI) Congress. The 11th EUROSAI Congress was hosted online by the Czech Republic on April 14, on the 30th anniversary of the foundation of EUROSAI. It was attended by 50 national Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) and 30 observers of international organisations. The Vietnamese delegation was headed by the director of SAV's International Co-Operation Department, Trần Kim Lộc. As the president of ASOSAI, SAV sent a congratulatory message to the EUROSAI and the congress. The EUROSAI Congress is the organisation's most important and high-level event, held every three years, to strengthen professional cooperation, encouraging information and document exchange, and promoting research on auditing in the public sector. The meeting unanimously approved the official agenda and agreed on the following: reports on the implementation of the…

