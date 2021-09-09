European Parliament sympathises with Việt Nam’s COVID-19 challenges, committed to vaccine support

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ (left) and President of the European Parliament David Sassoli held talks on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn BRUSSELS — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ held talks with President of the European Parliament (EP) David Sassoli in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday. Welcoming the Vietnamese leader, Sassoli highly valued the country's role in the region, stressing the EP and Việt Nam share common interests in multiple areas and that the EP wants to enhance all-round cooperation with the country in fields such as trade and investment, COVID-19 prevention and control, and response to climate change, including challenges to water resources, saltwater intrusion, and drought. Huệ affirmed that the European Union (EU) is a partner of leading importance in Việt Nam's foreign and international integration policies. The two sides have maintained high-level meetings; signed and effectively implemented many important cooperation agreements such as the Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the Framework Participation Agreement (FPA); and maintained regular cooperation and dialogue cooperation mechanisms, thereby helping to lift the Việt Nam-EU comprehensive partnership and cooperation, including the ties between the Vietnamese… Read full this story

