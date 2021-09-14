Europe tour by N.A. Chairman enjoys greater-than-expected success

The top legislator of Vietnam and his entourage attended the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Austria, paid working visits to the European Parliament and Belgium, and made an official visit to Finland. Highlighting the tour's achievements, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung said Chairman Hue directly took part in the WCSP5, delivered an important speech at its plenary session, and gave remarks on some specific issues. He also engaged in tens of bilateral meetings with parliamentary leaders from Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Africa on this occasion. World parliamentary leaders highly valued the Vietnamese N.A.'s activeness, proactiveness, and high sense of responsibility in helping promote multilateral parliamentary diplomacy, Dung said. He noted that the trip continued demonstrating the smooth coordination between parliamentary diplomacy and State diplomacy and sent the world the image of an open, proactive, and active Vietnam that is a responsible member of the international community and ready to cooperate and share experience with others to surmount COVID-19 together and boost post-pandemic development. During the tour, Chairman Hue directly took part in several trade and investment promotion events, chaired business forums in the countries he set foot in, and met and listened… Read full this story

