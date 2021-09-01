A webinar targeting Europe-based companies will be held on September 7 to attract more high-level donors to the campaign. The 'Breathe Again' campaign of the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) has received donation commitments of more than US$150,000 from European enterprises and individuals. Three ventilators and two patient monitors arrived at Becamex Hospital in Binh Duong Province. Photo: EuroCham The initiative was launched on August 17 to raise funds for purchasing essential medical equipment for Vietnam's hard-pressed hospitals. The campaign aims to secure more significant donations in the coming weeks, and EuroCham hopes to raise an ambitious amount of US$500,000 to make a real difference to Vietnam's fight against the pandemic. EuroCham is working with suppliers in Vietnam to procure more medical equipment as soon as possible to ensure that the cash donated reaches frontline healthcare workers and their patients where it is needed most. The chamber is in regular contact with local hospitals to find out what kit is in greatest demand, and will then talk to medical device companies to source, deliver, and install it. EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany said the pandemic is affecting more and more communities as cases continue to rise and tragic deaths increase. The… Read full this story

EuroCham Covid-19 donation campaign raises over $150,000 have 275 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at September 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.