Epic documentary shows Viet Nam’s wartime history

Documentary ‘Con Đường Đã Chọn’ (The Chosen Path) gives a panoramic view of national history. Photo courtesy of People’s Army Cinema by Minh Thu A new epic documentary about Việt Nam's wartime history is set to be subtitled in English for the first time so that foreign audiences can have a panoramic view of the Vietnamese people’s victorious struggle and their huge sacrifices during their wars of resistance in the 20th century. The 22-episode documentary Con Đường Đã Chọn (The Chosen Path) has already had several screenings on television to celebrate the Việt Nam National Day, September 2. Though many documentaries have been produced featuring the wars, The Chosen Path is different as it systematizes the historical events of the resistance wars to defend the country, showing how Vietnamese people chose the path they did to emerge victorious. The documentary uses a vast treasure trove of documents, photos and other materials, much of them previously unseen, to create an objective and multi-faceted history series, by filmmakers of different ages. Remarkable milestones in history The documentary shooting was started four years ago by a People’s Army Cinema film crew. According to Colonel Phạm Tiến Cường, director of the People’s Army Cinema and also a director of the documentary, it features the… Read full this story

