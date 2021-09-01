Environment Ministry urges local authorities to recall old polluting vehicles

The state needs to set up reasonable policies to join forces with manufacturers to recall old polluting vehicles, experts say. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) has asked provincial and municipal authorities to strengthen air pollution control and handle dust and emissions pollution, especially in Hanoi and HCM City. Of the measures mentioned, MONRE asked local authorities of large cities to recall and get rid of old vehicles that cannot meet requirements. A representative of the Vietnam Register (VR) said that vehicle pollutants were mostly emissions from motorbikes and cars. Vehicle control includes regulations on shelf life and periodic emissions examinations. When the shelf life of passenger cars and trucks ends, number plates must be returned and no papers can be issued for road use. Vehicles meeting requirements must have emissions inspection in order to get registration certificates. As for motorbikes, the Prime Minister in 2010 issued a decision on approving a motorbike emission control program which set a roadmap in different localities, based on vehicle types and years of use. However, as the Law on Road Traffic still doesn’t have regulations on vehicle recall, agencies are waiting for a legal framework to implement the issue. “The control… Read full this story

