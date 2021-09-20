Enterprises take flexible scenarios to recover after social distancing

Leaders of Hà Nội check the production of Garment 10 Corporation (GarCo10) in August. The city is developing plans to restore production and business. — Photo courtesy of the firm HÀ NỘI — The capital city's businesses and production facilities have developed plans to reopen as Hà Nội reports fewer positive cases of COVID-19. Four months before the end 2021, a number of business establishments, services and enterprises have started to reopen, while workers were gradually returning. Thái Minh Hi-tech Joint Stock Company in Thạch Thất Industrial Park, Quốc Oai District, said staffing levels had reached up to 90 per cent instead of about 40 per cent when the firm implemented the “3-on-site” model. The “3-on-site” model means having staff stay, eat and work at the factory. Director of the firm Đỗ Việt Hà told local media that the division of risk zones has helped to solve labour difficulties for enterprises as workers from green zones could work. General Director of Garment 10 Corporation Thân Đức Việt said that over the past 40 days when Hà Nội implemented Directive 16 of the Government, it led to disruptions in the global supply chain, especially in the export sector. Việt added until September 6, Hà Nội officially applied Directives 15, 15+ and 16+, however,… Read full this story

