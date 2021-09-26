Enterprises plan to receive tourists and revive sector

Lê Hương Tourism enterprises in Hà Nội and some neighbouring localities are planning to host various tours for domestic travellers. They have just launched a ‘Green Tourism’ campaign to establish new tourism products and services in the ‘new normal’. "At the moment, the pandemic has been better controlled in Hà Nội and many other cities and provinces," Phùng Quang Thắng, chairman of Hà Nội Travel Agencies Association and director of Hanoitourist Company, told Việt Nam News . "Restrictions have been eased.” "Many localities have promoted inner-provincial tourism and plan to welcome tourists from outside and international visitors." "The activities are the foundation for tourism enterprises to prepare for recovering services that have been frozen for many months," he said. “The campaign aims to set up tourism services and facilities to transfer visitors from Hà Nội to safe localities meeting pandemic prevention requirements," Thắng explained. A visitor at Đường Lâm ancient village on the western outskirts of Hà Nội. Photo cattour.vn According to the plan drafted by the association, various ‘Green’ criteria should be met to resume tourism activities. Tourists should get at least two shots of vaccination and have a negative test. Tourism workers in the companies should also meet the same requirements. A series of… Read full this story

