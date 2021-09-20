Enterprises in industrial parks in two ‘safe districts’ in HCM City resume operation with half staff

Workers at the seafood processing area of APT company in HCM City. The HCM City Export Processing Zones and Industrial Parks Authority has approved a pilot programme to allow enterprises in EZs and IPs in District 7 and Củ Chi District, where the outbreak is under control, to resume operation. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Anh HCM CITY — The Management Board of HCM City Export Processing Zones and Industrial Parks Authority (HEPZA) has approved a pilot programme to allow enterprises in export processing zones and industrial parks in District 7 and Củ Chi District, considered 'safe' districts, to resume operation beginning Monday. Enterprises must ensure pandemic prevention measures according to the guidelines of the Health Ministry, as well as meet the set of criteria for safe production. The number of employees must not exceed 50 per cent of the enterprises' total number. Enterprises must ensure that only employees granted Covid "green cards" are allowed to work. The employees must reside in areas classified as green zones as announced by agencies. Safe green zones are those with no COVID cases detected within seven days. Employees must also show a negative test result before resuming work. Customers or partners who directly transact with businesses must also have a COVID green card. Otherwise, they will need to have a negative test result within the previous 72 hours from a medical facility. Every five… Read full this story

