Efforts made to bring a special Mid-Autumn Festival for kids amid COVID-19 pandemic

A representative of HCM City's Youth Union wears the costume of Hằng Nga, a traditional character of the Mid-Autumn Festival, as she presents gifts for children of migrant workers in dormitories in HCM City. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY – Many children in HCM City, the country's coronavirus epicentre, have enjoyed a special Mid-Autumn Festival this year despite social distancing regulations thanks to joint efforts of authorities, organisations and volunteers. In the past three days, the dormitories of migrant workers in Sơn Kỳ, Tây Thạnh wards in Tân Phú District; Tân Nhựt, An Phú Tây wards in Bình Chánh District; and Hiệp Phước Industrial Zone in Nhà Bè District have been full of the sounds of happiness with children's laughter. Youngsters celebrated their Mid-Autumn Festival with mooncakes, milk, small boxes of candy and biscuits, as well colourful paper lanterns. These are in gift packages for the full-moon festival local authorities, youth unions and benefactors, in the costumes of Hằng Nga and Uncle Cuội, the two traditional characters of the festival, presented to children in the city's pandemic-hit areas. Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Thu, a migrant worker in Sơn Kỳ Ward in Tân Phú District said it had been a long time since she last heard…

