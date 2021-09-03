Early hopes cruelly dashed as Việt Nam lose to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia put the Vietnamese defence under immense pressure throughout the match. Photo thethaovanhoa.vn Peter Cowan HÀ NỘI – It's the hope that kills you. For just over an hour in Riyadh early Friday morning, Việt Nam had hope they could pull off a famous victory against Saudi Arabia, thanks to a sumptuous Nguyễn Quang Hải goal. The pint-sized playmaker fizzed an unstoppable drive past Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais just three minutes into his country's debut in the third round of World Cup qualifying, giving hope they could write yet more history. It wasn't to be though and all hope was dashed in a cruel sequence of events early in the second half, when after a lengthy VAR review, defender Đỗ Duy Mạnh was adjudged to have handled the ball in his own penalty area when blocking a shot from Saudi captain Salman Al-Faraj. The decision turned the game on its head, as Mạnh received his second yellow card and Việt Nam found themselves a man down and on level terms after Salem Al-Dawsari slotted home the penalty. While probably a correct decision by the letter of the law, the red card was cruel for Mạnh, who had put in… Read full this story

