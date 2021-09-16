Donations give more impulse to COVID-19 fight in HCM City

On September 15, the administration of the Lao province of Xiengkhouang handed over aid to HCM City via Vietnam's State-owned Company of Economic Cooperation (COECCO). The aid is worth nearly 200 million LAK (21,000 USD) in total donated by Xiengkhouang agencies, organizations and people, as well as the Vietnamese community in the province. It consists of 93 million LAK in cash and over 20 tonnes of food. The assistance will be delivered to HCM City by the COECCO, which is operating in Laos, in the next few days. The HCM City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs also presented financial aid and medical supplies to the front-line medical force in the city on September 15. The relief includes a donation of 125 million VND (5,500 USD) from a humanitarian fund of Vietnamese women in Europe to the Cho Ray Hospital. Authorised by the Foreign Ministry's Commission for Overseas Vietnamese, the HCM City committee also received goods and medical supplies donated by Vietnamese people in Sacramento city of California, the U.S., to Cho Ray Hospital. The assistance includes 3,840 N95 face masks, 480 3M face masks, 80 sets of protective clothing, and 500 anti-splash face shields. The same day, the Standing Board… Read full this story

