A Driver Monitoring System has been developed by engineers of VinAI Research. AI has become a global technology trend, helping economic development. -— Screenshop of VinAi reseach HÀ NỘI — Artificial intelligence (AI) is now the focus of global technology, with countries spending billions of dollars in research and development (R&D) to be at the forefront of new technology. Việt Nam is not outside this trend. Domestic tech powers and innovative start-ups are accelerating their investment and taking solid steps in AI research and new applications in new business models. FPT, the leading information technology service company in Việt Nam, recently announced that it will spend VNĐ300 billion (US$13.16 million) on AI research and development over the next five years. The company has invested in such R&D since 2013 and formed a diverse ecosystem of products, solutions, and platforms to help businesses and organisations optimise their operations, improve their performance, and deliver a superior customer experience. Other tech powers such as Viettel, VNPT, VNG, and Vingroup are also investing heavily in AI research and development. To improve R&D capacity of AI technology, Viettel and Vingroup have invested in supercomputer technologies for solving highly complex problems in mathematics while accelerating development of AI technology. Vingroup has also boosted investment in technology and has… Read full this story

Domestic tech accelerates investment in artificial intelligence have 325 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.