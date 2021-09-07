Domestic tech accelerates investment in artificial intelligence

A Driver Monitoring System has been developed by engineers of VinAI Research. AI has become a global technology trend, helping economic development. -— Screenshop of VinAi reseach HÀ NỘI — Artificial intelligence (AI) is now the focus of global technology, with countries spending billions of dollars in research and development (R&D) to be at the forefront of new technology. Việt Nam is not outside this trend. Domestic tech powers and innovative start-ups are accelerating their investment and taking solid steps in AI research and new applications in new business models. FPT, the leading information technology service company in Việt Nam, recently announced that it will spend VNĐ300 billion (US$13.16 million) on AI research and development over the next five years. The company has invested in such R&D since 2013 and formed a diverse ecosystem of products, solutions, and platforms to help businesses and organisations optimise their operations, improve their performance, and deliver a superior customer experience. Other tech powers such as Viettel, VNPT, VNG, and Vingroup are also investing heavily in AI research and development. To improve R&D capacity of AI technology, Viettel and Vingroup have invested in supercomputer technologies for solving highly complex problems in mathematics while accelerating development of AI technology. Vingroup has also boosted investment in technology and has… Read full this story
- Scientists develop artificial intelligence that can read your mind
- Deus Ex Machina: Should We Be Ready for an Artificial Intelligence Revolt?
- Zuckerberg’s first live Q&A will be about Facebook Live, artificial intelligence
- Trump budget proposal boosts funding for artificial intelligence, quantum computing
- Coronavirus | China turns to Artificial Intelligence, big data
- Artificial Intelligence Tool Created to Predict the Structure of the Universe and Unlock the Mysteries of Dark Energy
- Prada picks Bengaluru-based BigThinx for its fashion tech accelerator programme
- Google is acquiring artificial intelligence specialist DeepMind for $400 million
- Trump Seeks to Boost Spending for Artificial Intelligence Research - White House
- Applying artificial intelligence allowed Accenture to allocate staff elsewhere
Domestic tech accelerates investment in artificial intelligence have 325 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.