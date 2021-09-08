Medical staff give medicine to drug addicts in a quarantine and treatment area in Nha Trang City, central coastal province of Khánh Hoà. — Photo nhandan.vn KHÁNH HOÀ — Phạm Phú Bình, a doctor at a quarantine and treatment area for drug addicts who have coronavirus in Nha Trang City, central Khánh Hoà Province, has become used to dispensing medicine to addicts in the area. Bình said on his first day when the quarantine area was set up on August 16, he was stressed as he was surrounded and attacked by the patients who could not resist their urge to take drugs and would seek any way possible to escape quarantine. "Luckily, I have no wounds," he said. "If I had an open wound, I could get infected with HIV or AIDs from the patients." After that first day, Bình said he had to go with security forces when he gave medicine to the patients each day. "The mood of the patients was very unstable and they would attack medical staff any time if they were in need of drugs," he said. Bình said he and his colleagues had two tasks at the same time – helping patients quit drugs and giving… Read full this story

Doctors work to treat COVID-infected drug addicts have 336 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.