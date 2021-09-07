Doctors warn patients against food supplements

A medical worker measures the blood pressure of a resident in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HÀ NỘI — Many patients are becoming confused between food supplements and medicine after watching misleading advertisements, and giving up doctors' prescriptions and making their conditions worse, doctors have said. At various hospitals, there have been a number of cases of people’s illnesses worsening due to using food supplements instead of medicine. QT, from Đan Phượng District in Hà Nội, said that her father, 70, often had a headache. When she advised her father to go to the hospital for a medical examination he refused. Recently, he watched advertisements and listened to advice from neighbours and bought food supplements to drink with the hope of easing his headache. After six months of using food supplements, his condition worsened. Besides the headaches, he had difficult breathing, bone pains, back pains and prolonged bouts of coughing. QT finally took her father to the Hà Nội Oncology Hospital, and doctors discovered that he had late-stage lung cancer. Now he only has days to live as he was hospitalised too late. Another case is NVN, 65, from the northern province of Thái Bình. She suffered from diabetes for many years and had been in stable condition thanks to… Read full this story

