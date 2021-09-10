Digital transformation road-map endorsed at 53rd AEM Meeting

The road-map highlights existing ASEAN initiatives that are crucial in supporting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s ongoing digital integration, turning the ongoing pandemic crisis into an opportunity through digital transformation. The BSBR will build a resilient foundation for an ASEAN Digital Economy, where the seamless and secure flow of goods, services and data is underpinned by enabling rules, regulations, infrastructure and talent. Under the BSBR, ASEAN members have also agreed to conduct a study on the establishment of an ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) by 2023 and to commence negotiations on the DEFA by 2025. The 53rd AEM Meeting noted that economic recovery across the region remains fragile, as gradual reopening in ASEAN members is disrupted by surges in COVID-19 cases with the rise of new variants. Nonetheless, the meeting welcomed that the economy is picking up, and gross domestic product (GDP) in Southeast Asia is expected to reach 4 percent this year and 5.2 percent in 2022. As the region moves to sustain the momentum of recovery, the event recognized that vaccination remains the top priority, and continued fiscal and monetary stimulus are necessary to reinforce the economy. It reaffirmed that support for the vulnerable groups,… Read full this story

