Digital platform to educate young people on child marriage and human trafficking

An online meeting launched the em vui digital platform on Tuesday. — Photo Courtesy of Institute for Social Development Studies. HÀ NỘI — A platform, designed to support children and young people from ethnic minorities, has been launched to share knowledge and skills on child marriage and human trafficking. Em vui , which translates as “I’m happy”, can be accessed via www.emvui.vn and is also available on popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Tiktok, Zalo, Youtube, Instagram and Twitter. The forum is designed to be a friendly, reliable and informative space where ethnic minority children and young people can learn and exchange information. It is also a platform for them to voice their concerns to policymakers, creating feedback that will allow more suitable and effective policies to be put in place. Em vui is part of a project of "Enhancing awareness of ethnic minority children and young people on human trafficking and child marriage through digital technology" (EMPoWR), co-funded by the Delegation of the European Union and Plan International in Belgium. The project is a product of collaboration between many organisations; the Institute for Social Development Studies (ISDS), Plan International in Việt Nam, the Department of Children under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social… Read full this story
