Different levels of pandemic control measures to be applied in Hanoi’s zones from Sept 6

The division will be based on the level of pandemic outbreak risk as well as characteristics of each locality such as geography, population and production, thus ensuring pandemic control measures and maintaining production. Accordingly, the Prime Minister's Directive 16, and stricter pandemic prevention and control measures and travel restrictions will continue to be applied in zone 1, comprising 10 districts – Tay Ho, Ba Dinh, Cau Giay, Hoan Kiem, Dong Da, Hai Ba Trung, Thanh Xuan, Ha Dong, Thanh Tri and Hoang Mai; and parts of the five districts of Nam Tu Liem, Bac Tu Liem, Hoai Duc, Thanh Oai, and Thuong Tin. Transport connecting with zone 2 and zone 3 will be tightly controlled with 23 checkpoints. Authorities in zone 1 are requested to make careful preparation to avoid disruption of supply chains of food and necessities. Meanwhile, the PM's Directive 15 will be carried out in zone 2 which covers five districts – Long Bien, Gia Lam, Dong Anh, Soc Son and Me Linh. Higher measures will be applied in areas with higher risks to match each locality's production situation. Safe production will be maintained in zone 2 using "three-on-site" or "one route-two destinations" models. Meanwhile, looser measures… Read full this story
