Dien Bien kicks off defensive area exercise in 2021

The event drew the attendance of Major General Pham Hong Chuong, Commanding Officer of Military Region 2 (MR2) and head of the Steering Board of the military region's exercise and Nguyen Van Thang, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Head of the organizing panel of the exercise. This year's exercise consisted of three stages, namely units shifting to higher combat readiness postures, localities shifting to the defensive posture, preparing for and conducting defensive operations. General Chuong, speaking at the event, emphasized that the Party Committee, authorities, armed forces, and people of Dien Bien province have successfully completed two strategic tasks of national construction and defense and local socio-economic development which are closely linked with strong Party and government building at all levels, contributing to consolidating and enhancing defense and security. Since the beginning of 2021, the whole locality has wholeheartedly made thorough preparations for the defensive area exercise in 2021. General Chuong requested all participants to uphold responsibility and closely work together to successfully organize the two-day exercise while ensuring absolute safety of both personnel and equipment. Meanwhile, information dissemination work should be carried out to raise the public's awareness of the importance of national construction and defense in…

