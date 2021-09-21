Details of two million COVID-19 shots not yet logged on vaccine portal

Medical staff give a COVID-19 vaccine to a pregnant woman at the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Hà Nội.. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — The details of about two million shots of COVID-19 vaccines administered have not yet been logged on the national COVID-19 vaccination portal, as many people have complained of missing or erroneous vaccine records. Nguyễn Trường Nam, deputy head of the health ministry's information technology department, said mistakes in the vaccination information platform caused some public frustration, and worse, difficulties when they need to access these records as more localities are starting to relax restrictions for partially and fully vaccinated people. It could be that when people look up their vaccine status on the national e-health app (Sổ sức khoẻ điện tử, available on both Android and iOS ), some who have received the full two doses reported seeing only one or no shots given on their records, or even different statuses when accessing the records at different times. The app on Android for example is harshly reviewed, with complaints of bugs. Nam said that there had been a recent surge in users (due to more robust inoculation efforts in many localities in recent times as more vaccines… Read full this story

