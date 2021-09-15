DestinAsian has honoured Capella Hanoi belonging to Sun Group as the “Best New Hotel in the Asia – Pacific region6″

Using the Platform of CAEXPO and CABIS to jointly boost Economic Recovery through enhanced pandemic control cooperation Remote work to become new trend as new normal looms Sun Tropical Village – a newly launched project by Sun Group in the south of Phu Quoc VIMC – the new brand towards sustainable development TCPVN has contributed more than 2 billion VND to support the frontline in Vietnam in the COVID-19 battle On September 7, the new masterpiece of Sun Group in the capital, Capella Hanoi, was honoured as one of the “Best New Hotels in the Asia – Pacific region” by The Luxe List 2021 of the famous DestinAsian travel magazine. Launched in April 2021 when the tourism sector encountered unprecedented difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Capella Hanoi Hotel has immediately affirmed its rank after only three months of operation, that is proved by the fact that it has become the “Best New Hotel in the Asia-Pacific region” in The Luxe List – the prestigious annual ranking of DestinAsian magazine. Starting in 2004, The Luxe List is a list selected by reporters and editors of the famous DestinAsian travel magazine. They have been secretly visiting each hotel for the purpose of assessment based on the criteria… Read full this story

