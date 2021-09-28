Desperate blood shortage during COVID-19 pandemic

Young people donate blood in the central province of Quảng Bình. — Photo courtesy of the Quảng Bình Youth Union QUẢNG BÌNH — Due to the huge rise in COVID-19 patients, many hospitals around the country are facing a drastic shortage of blood. They are calling for volunteers to donate, and thanks to donors in the central province of Quảng Bình, many lives have been saved. But with hospitals needing up to 50 units each day to treat patients, more blood is desperately needed. Hồ Hoàng Thị Kim Huệ, head of the Biochemistry, Haematology and Blood Transfusion Ward under the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Hospital in Đồng Hới City told the Sức khỏe & Đời sống (Health and Life) newspaper that during the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of patients with blood diseases did not decrease, and the amount of blood needed for treatment remained high. The amount of blood supplied from the Huế Central Hospital and the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion is falling and at the same time, the number of blood donors also decreased, resulting in a serious shortage of blood and blood products for emergency treatment. “So far, the hospital has mainly used blood units from… Read full this story

