Deputy health minister urges recovered COVID patients in HCM City to join battle

A resident is tested for COVID-19 in HCM CIty. — Photo tuoutre.vn HCM CITY — Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Trường Sơn has written an open letter to people who have recovered from the Delta variant of COVID-19, calling on them to join hands in the fight against the pandemic in HCM City. "Your sharing of experiences and the secrets to conquering the illness will also be part of the city's disease prevention and control measures today," he said in his letter on September 3. He congratulated and thanked the patients who fought bravely and overcame the illness to spark the belief that the city would defeat the pandemic. "[But] loss, sacrifice and suffering are still there for a number of people infected with the Delta variant and COVID-19 patients [in general]. Our city still has too many difficulties and challenges, requiring drastic and maximum efforts by the local government, city people and medical personnel. "We understand that you still need time to recuperate after a terrible illness, but we desperately need your contribution in this decisive phase. "With hope and belief in the successful control of the pandemic, our medical staff eagerly look forward to your participation in the city's…

