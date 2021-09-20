Defense minister praises good deed of serviceman

Previously, on September 17, on the way back home from his office, Thu saw many people shouting to rescue a woman drowning in the Day river. Without hesitation, he jumped into the river to save and brought the victim ashore safely. In his letter, General Giang said that he was happy to learn Thu's good deed. The serviceman's action displayed the courage and self-forgetfulness for others, he added. On behalf of the leadership of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense, General Giang applauded Thu's bravery example and hoped that the serviceman will continue bringing into play good virtues of Uncle Ho's soldiers, overcoming hardships and fulfilling all assigned missions. At the end of the letter, the defense minister wished the serviceman and his family good health and happiness. Translated by Trung Thanh
