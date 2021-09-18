Defense minister honors outstanding individuals and groups in COVID-19 prevention and control

The awards display the Ministry of National Defense's highly appreciation for the responsibility and efforts of the individuals and groups while encouraging them to contribute more to the COVID-19 fight. Several honored groups are the Provincial Military Commands of Phu Yen and Gia Lai, the Military Command of Dien Khanh District (Khanh Hoa Provincical Military Command) and the Military Command of Phan Rang – Thap Cham City (Ninh Thuan Provincical Military Command). In addition, numerous units and organs of Military Region 7 received certificates of merit from the Ministry of National Defense such as the Department of Patient Treatment of the Field Hospital for COVID-19 Treatment No.5, the military commands of District 1 and Binh Thanh, Tan Phu districts under the Ho Chi Minh Municipal Military Command, and so on. Translated by Song Anh
