Datkham247, helping the healthcare system help patients

Hanh Nguyen, Founder and CEO of Deepcare Vietnam Datkham247 was developed by the Deepcare Vietnam Joint Stock Company, a reputable provider of technology solutions for proactive health care, telemedicine and primary health care in Vietnam. Deepcare Vietnam Founder and CEO Hanh Nguyen said he wants to use his experience of more than 15 years in the French healthcare sector to help his own country's healthcare sector fix its problems. The Deepcare Vietnam Founder and CEO said he and his colleagues all realized that patients often have trouble finding the right hospital or clinic for their health problems, experience lengthy waiting times for test results and doctor's appointments, go to the wrong place for health care and engage in unnecessary contacts at medical facilities, thereby risking infection. The healthcare management solution Datkham247 provides comprehensive solutions and platforms to support patients before, during and after examination. Specifically, the medical team and doctors of Datkham247 contact patients directly to assist them in preliminarily assessment of their health risks and connect them with the service most appropriate for their condition, including financial situation. Datkham247 works as a virtual medical staff operating 24/7 to help optimize the work of medical staff, freeing healthcare professionals to… Read full this story

