Đà Nẵng to relax some restrictions from Thursday

Engineers on a production line in a factory in Đà Nẵng. Many service and economic activities will resume from September 30. — VNS Photo Công Thành ĐÀ NẴNG — Markets, hotels, outdoor sports and public transport will resume in the central city from Thursday morning, though other restrictions will remain in place for now. The city's people's committee said it decided to ease social distancing regulations as the situation was now more under control, after nearly two months of lockdown. Đà Nẵng residents can return to traditional markets once every three days using a QR code system, although only 50 per cent of stalls will operate at a time. This system is also in place at other public destinations, shops and offices. All sellers and service providers must either have received at least one vaccine shot, or have a certificate proving they have had COVID-19 and are now fully recovered. Training courses and seminars, with the participation of under 20 people at a time, can also resume. Religious services can resume providing less than 30 are present. Non-contact outdoor sports activities involving less than 20 players, such as tennis, golf, volleyball and table tennis, have also been given the green… Read full this story

