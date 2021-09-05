Đà Nẵng eases restrictions after 20-day hard lockdown

Streets of Đà Nẵng City devoid of traffic during strict social distancing. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng will reopen traditional markets, online shopping and take-away services in 'green zones', while QR codes will be given to local residents so they can travel to work, hospitals and stores from Sunday (September 5). Residents in 14 'green' wards and living areas are allowed to exercise from 5 to 7am, and one member of a family can go to the market every five days in the 'green zone' area only. Meanwhile, people in 'risk zones', marked in yellow, can go out for medicine or first aid, but those in 'red' or 'very high risk' areas will be in lockdown with delivery services provided by community teams. The city's people's committee said frontline forces and local residents have made great efforts during a 20-day lockdown, reducing infection cases in the community from an average of 150 or 200 to 47 per day as of Saturday. It said 2,400 sources of coronavirus infections (F0) had been cleared in the three-week lockdown with five mass testing programmes. The city said 480 COVID-19 patients had been released from hospitals on three days from September 3-5, meaning… Read full this story

