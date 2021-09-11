Czechia-Vietnam trade forum explores opportunities from EVFTA

The event also aimed to explore opportunities for enhancing trade, investment and economic ties between the two countries as the E.U.-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has entered into force. In her opening remarks, Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said this is the first trade forum organized by the Czech Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Czech Confederation of Industry and the Association of Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs to foster the two countries' long-standing relations in trade and economics. According to the Deputy PM, Vietnam is Czechia's second largest trade partner in Southeast Asia and the 13th globally. Vietnam exports to the Czech Republic consumer and industrial goods while many Czech companies, including those specialized in medical equipment, have succeeded in Vietnam, she said. The EVFTA will bring even more opportunities for their trade and economic ties to thrive further in the coming time, she continued, adding that it is expected to lift the two-way trade by at least 50 percent. Czechia wants to ramp up cooperation with Vietnam in the fields of energy, environment, healthcare, and defense industry, she said. Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung said despite adverse impacts of COVID-19, the… Read full this story

