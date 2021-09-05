Czech PM meets with representatives of Vietnamese community

The event was jointly held by the Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic and the Office of the Czech Government. It was also attended by Czech Deputy PM, Minister of Industry and Trade and Minister of Transport Karel Havlíček, and Deputy PM and Minister of Finance Alena Schillerová. Babis thanked the Vietnamese community for their efforts in fighting COVID-19 in the Czech Republic, and lauded the traditional ties between the two countries. The PM said during his recent online talks with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Czech Government agreed to cooperate with and support Vietnam in the pandemic combat. Babis also expressed his wish to soon visit Vietnam to promote the bilateral relations, especially in economy and trade. Babis told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents that the Sapa Commercial Center is the biggest one of Vietnamese in Europe, with 7,000 laborers, and described it as a friendship bridge between the two countries. Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung thanked the PM for his good sentiments towards the Vietnamese community as well as the Vietnam-Czech relationship. He highlighted the valuable assistance of the Czech Government and people to Vietnam during the cause of national construction and… Read full this story

