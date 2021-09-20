Cuba’s defence ministry donates 150,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Việt Nam

Việt Nam’s Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến and Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces Alvaro Lopez Miera signed documents on bilateral cooperation. — VNA/VNS Photo HAVANA — Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến held talks with Minister of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces Alvaro Lopez Miera in Havana on the morning of September 20. Deputy Minister Chiến is accompanying President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc during his official visit to Cuba. At the meeting, Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera spoke highly of President Phúc's visit to Cuba, saying it reaffirms the solidarity and special brotherhood between the two countries at the time when the world is facing challenges caused by the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both sides welcomed the outcomes of bilateral defence cooperation over recent years which are in line with documents and agreements signed by the two ministries and commitments made by the countries' leaders. They spoke highly of results achieved in 2020, highlighting the compilation of a set of documents on the Việt Nam-Cuba defence partnership over the last six decades (1960-20) as an example. They agreed to further increase delegation exchanges, high-level dialogues and cooperation in… Read full this story

