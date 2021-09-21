Cuba never feels alone thanks to solidarity with Việt Nam: Top leader Diaz-Canel

Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (left) with the José Martí Order from Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana on September 20. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Cuba has never felt alone thanks to the country's time-tested solidarity with Việt Nam, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez has said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency. Regarding the significance of the historical relations between Cuba and Việt Nam as well as of the official friendship visit to Cuba by President of Việt Nam Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, he affirmed that the heroic Vietnamese people were always among the most sincere friends of Cuba in complicated times, expressing his gratitude to Vietnam's consistent support for Cuba's struggle to end the unjust economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the US. The countries celebrated 60 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties last year, he said. Since the revolutionary government of Cuba set up relations with Việt Nam on October 2, 1961, the special and steadfast relationship had been nurtured by leaders Fidel Castro and Raul Castro of Cuba and Hồ Chí Minh… Read full this story

