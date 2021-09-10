Critical COVID-19 patients recover in Đà Nẵng

COVID-19 patients leave Đà Nẵng city's Lung hospital after a 17-day treatment. Photo courtesy of Trần Ngọc ĐÀ NẴNG — Several critical COVID-19 patients have recovered and been released from Đà Nẵng's Lung hospital after 17-day treatment. They now need a two-week home quarantine period. Director of the hospital Dr Lê Thành Phúc said four patients had been taken to the hospital with a series of severe conditions such as hypertension, pneumonia, respiratory distress, obesity and strokes, but doctors did their best to save them during the city's lockdown. Phúc said a male patient, 82, who suffered stroke and half-body paralysis, was one of the most severe emergency cases at the hospital. He has now tested negative twice with SARS-COV-2 after two weeks. He said another COVID-19 patient, aged 64, who was diagnosed with tuberculosis and SARS-COV-2 infection on August 23, had recovered by September 8. A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient with obesity and respiratory distress was among 162 recovered COVID-19 patients on Wednesday. The city's Centre for Disease Control said the number of SARS-COV-2 community infection cases has had remained under 15 per day since September 1, while more than 100 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals each day over the last five days. Only 55 out of 1,600 (3.4… Read full this story

