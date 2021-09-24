Creation by Vietnamese designer named among Emmy Awards’ best outfits

HCM CITY — Fashion creations by the HCM-City based designer Công Trí – the only Vietnamese member of the Asian Couture Federation, proved attractive for world famous celebrities. At the recent 73rd Emmy Awards taking place in Los Angeles, California, famous actresses have chosen outfits by the Vietnamese designer to shine on the red carpet. Canadian-American actress Catherine O’Hara poses for a photo at the 73rd Emmy Awards on September 19 in Los Angeles, California. Her outfit, a creation by Vietnamese designer Công Trí, has been named among the ten best outfits by Harper’s Bazaar UK. — AFP/VNA Photo A flowing red outfit was worn by Canadian-American actress Catherine O’Hara, and was named among the ten best outfits by Harper’s Bazaar UK . "Catherine O’Hara brought some colour to the red carpet, wearing a beautiful bright red design by Cong Tri. The ensemble was made up of an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with dramatic draping and a long train," the fashion magazine wrote about the outfit. The jumpsuit, made of chiffon fabric with high quality folding techniques, is a piece from CONG TRI ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2021 collection, which was introduced in Vogue few months ago. The Emmy red carpet also saw American actress and singer Renee Elise… Read full this story
