COVID cases top 600,000 after almost 12,000 new infections detected

A pregnant woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Hà Nội's Thanh Nhàn Hospital on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 11,932 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to more than 600,000. There were also a further 217 fatalities announced Saturday and an additional 56 added to the total from previous days. Among the new cases, there were 5,169 cased detected in community. Compared to Friday, the number of cases has decreased nationally by 1,379. HCM City still tops the list with 5,629 new infections, followed by neighbouring Bình Dương Province with 3,971. The total number of people catching coronavirus now stands at 601,349. The other infections on Saturday were found in Đồng Nai (960), Long An (337), Kiên Giang (165), Tiền Giang (147), Tây Ninh (137), An Giang (107), Khánh Hòa (46), Cần Thơ (46), Quảng Bình (38), Hà Nội (35), Đồng Tháp (34), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (32), Quảng Ngãi (32), Bình Phước (31), Bình Thuận (31), Bình Định (19), Đà Nẵng (19), Đắk Lắk (18), Phú Yên (17), Sơn La (16), Quảng Nam (14), Sóc Trăng (11), Nghệ An (6), Đắk Nông (5), Ninh Thuận (5), Bạc Liêu

