Nguyễn Thượng Hiền, deputy head of the General Department of Environment The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has issued several official documents to municipal and provincial People's Committees to increase treatment of medical waste produced due to COVID-19. Vietnam News Agency spoke with Nguyễn Thượng Hiền, deputy head of the General Department of Environment, to learn more about coordination between localities in treatment of potentially-infectious waste. What is the definition of COVID-19-related waste? What is the treatment process? What is the scope of instruction documents issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment aiming to increase treatment of medical waste? According to the Ministry of Health, such waste comes from medical and treatment facilities, residential areas under lockdown, usual daily waste, disposed face masks and mouth wipes contaminated with sputum. Such waste, if coming from people who are SARS-CoV-2 positive, can pose a high risk of infection and must be managed as infectious medical waste and as hazardous waste. Joint Circular No. 58/2015/TTLT-BYT-BTNMT issued on December 31, 2015 on waste management by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Health set out clear regulations for normal and infectious medical waste. Infectious medical waste must be managed as hazardous waste, and has to follow a different… Read full this story

COVID-19 medical waste needs a comprehensive policy have 310 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.