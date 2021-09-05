The municipal People's Committee made the decision following a proposal submitted by the Department of Transport. All shippers, accordingly, will have to furnish a certificate with negative PCR or rapid antigen test results in line with the Ministry of Health’s regulations. The People's Committee asked the Departments of Public Security, and Transport and relevant agencies to ensure COVID-19 prevention and control measures during the implementation of the decision. Hanoi will divide its localities into three zones for the application of different COVID-19 prevention and control measures starting from September 6. The division will be based on the level of pandemic outbreak risk as well as characteristics of each locality such as geography, population and production, thus ensuring pandemic control measures and maintaining production. Accordingly, the Prime Minister's Directive No.16, and stricter pandemic prevention and control measures and travel restrictions will continue to be applied in zone 1, comprising 10 districts – Tay Ho, Ba Dinh, Cau Giay, Hoan Kiem, Dong Da, Hai Ba Trung, Thanh Xuan, Ha Dong, Thanh Tri and Hoang Mai; and parts of the five districts of Nam Tu Liem, Bac Tu Liem, Hoai Duc, Thanh Oai, and Thuong Tin. Transport connecting with zone 2 and zone… Read full this story
- Hanoi to restrict motorbikes in 2018
- Hanoi blames metal, plastic recycling for near-fatal air quality
- Heritages prove to be driver of Hanoi’s tourism development
- Liver and kidney transplant operation performed in Hanoi
- Liver and kidney transplant operation for Laotian patient performed in Hanoi
- Hanoi authorities attempt to address air pollution
- Who's drilling in Louisiana? Here are the well permits filed for March 16-23
- Who's drilling where in Louisiana? Here are the well permits filed for Oct. 19-26
- Hanoi schools to shut on bad air days
- Vietnam steps up fight against pollution in 2020
COVID-19: Hanoi permits motorbike shippers to operate from 9a.m. to 8p.m. have 292 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.