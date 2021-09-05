COVID-19: Hanoi permits motorbike shippers to operate from 9a.m. to 8p.m.

The municipal People's Committee made the decision following a proposal submitted by the Department of Transport. All shippers, accordingly, will have to furnish a certificate with negative PCR or rapid antigen test results in line with the Ministry of Health’s regulations. The People's Committee asked the Departments of Public Security, and Transport and relevant agencies to ensure COVID-19 prevention and control measures during the implementation of the decision. Hanoi will divide its localities into three zones for the application of different COVID-19 prevention and control measures starting from September 6. The division will be based on the level of pandemic outbreak risk as well as characteristics of each locality such as geography, population and production, thus ensuring pandemic control measures and maintaining production. Accordingly, the Prime Minister's Directive No.16, and stricter pandemic prevention and control measures and travel restrictions will continue to be applied in zone 1, comprising 10 districts – Tay Ho, Ba Dinh, Cau Giay, Hoan Kiem, Dong Da, Hai Ba Trung, Thanh Xuan, Ha Dong, Thanh Tri and Hoang Mai; and parts of the five districts of Nam Tu Liem, Bac Tu Liem, Hoai Duc, Thanh Oai, and Thuong Tin. Transport connecting with zone 2 and zone… Read full this story

