COVID-19 efforts may be ruined by neglecting health warnings: health experts

Bustling streets around the Hoàn Kiếm Lake in downtown Hà Nội Tuesday night. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's pandemic prevention efforts may have been struck a blow on Tuesday night, as many people flocked to the streets to welcome the Mid-Autumn Festival after the city's government eased travel restrictions around the city, health experts said. On Tuesday night roads around central areas of ​​Hà Nội, such as Hàng Lược, Hàng Cân, Hàng Mã, and Đinh Tiên Hoàng streets, were very crowded, zing.vn reported. According to Dr Trần Đắc Phu, former Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine, Ministry of Health, these actions are unacceptable, and risk affecting the overall good results that the city has achieved. Meanwhile, a number of COVID-19 cases in the community have not yet been found. The latest cluster in Long Biên District discovered 10 cases through screening. "The pandemic may break out again when one F0 appears in the crowd on Tuesday night. Hà Nội is still implementing social distancing rules under Directive 15. It means that people are asked to stay at home and only go outside for essential trips," Phu said.

