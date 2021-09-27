COVID-19 cases and deaths fall on Monday

A QR code to submit health declarations on a stall in Hà Nội's Hoàn Kiếm District. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu HÀ NỘI — A further 9,362 COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on Monday, bringing the national tally to 766,051 cases. Another 174 COVID-19 deaths were also announced. The majority of these deaths were in HCM City, with 122 deaths. Total deaths now stand at 18,758. Việt Nam’s mortality rate is 0.4 per cent higher than the world's average, which stands at 2 per cent. The Ministry of Health also announced there are currently more than 4,100 COVID-19 patients considered seriously ill. 29 of these are being treated with ECMO. Of the new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, 20 were imported while 9,342 cases were locally transmitted – a decrease of 669 cases compared to Sunday. Among the new local infections, HCM City again recorded the highest with 4,134, followed by the southern provinces of Bình Dương (3,793) and Đồng Nai (616). Other cases were found in Long An (190), An Giang (131), Tây Ninh (80), Kiên Giang (73), Tiền Giang (58), Cần Thơ (56), Hà Nam (54), Bình Thuận (32), Khánh Hòa (26), Bình Định (21), Quảng Bình (15), Đồng… Read full this story
