Containing Covid-19 outbreak to fuel Vietnam’s economic recovery

Vietnam's GDP growth may reach 3.5-4% this year in case the pandemic is contained in September. Once the pandemic is contained, Vietnam's economy would soon recovery thanks to the solid economic performance in the first half of 2021, said World Bank's Senior Economist Dorsati Madani. A garment factory in Hanoi. Photo: Thanh Hai Madani added in light of multiple challenges and risks from the pandemic, the economy has shown its resilience and dynamic over time, referring to the country alongside China as a handful of economies posting positive growth in 2020. According to the economist, the steady recovery of major economies such as the US, China, and EU, which are also Vietnam's major export markets, would be instrumental for Vietnam's economic recovery. In the latest Vietnam's macro-economy report, the World Bank noted the vaccination campaign is a critical priority at the moment to cover at least 70% of the adult population. "The government should use fiscal policy to boost domestic demand in the short term, by accelerating the disbursement of the public investment programs and providing further income support to affected households to help the recovery of private consumption," stated the report. Support to businesses, especially small family businesses, would…

