Speaking at an event to summarize the fundraising campaign on September 16, Consul General Vu Binh thanked the support and contributions of the Vietnamese community as well as Japanese and international friends and partners. Two members of the House of Representatives Tomioka Tsutomu, and Oniki Makoto sent greetings to the event, expressing sympathy over current difficulties facing the Vietnamese Government and people. Tomioka, who is head of the Nagasaki-Vietnam Friendship Association, affirmed that Nagasaki people will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Vietnamese people in the fight against the pandemic to soon restore exchange activities. Oniki praised those who engaged in the fundraising drive and expressed his belief that the donations will be useful for Vietnam’s pandemic response. The Consulate General plans to cooperate with Vietnamese organizations and associations in the region to organize the second fundraising campaign. Source: VNA
- Fund managers raise stake in 19 cos which rose 10-50% in 2019; do you own any?
- General election 2019: How would the Greens fund their £1tn pledge?
- Unit set up by V K Singh used secret funds to try and topple J&K govt,block Bikram Singh: Army probe
- UC students protest hidden funds, shut down regents meeting
- Legal & General fund boosts stakes in firms it shamed over climate crisis
- 'How I bought my first home at 19 with no help from family' - woman reveals secrets to buying London flat on just £20,000 salary
- Vaxxed 2 Tickets: Anti-Vaccine Documentary Sequel to Secretly Screen in 19 States to Try and Avoid Being Blocked
- Is Saudi money becoming radioactive?
- Buttigieg sets high campaign fundraising bar, Biden raised more per day than any other Democrat
- Rich people crowded onto California’s ballot — and many finished out of the money
Consulate General in Fukuoka raises money for COVID-19 vaccine fund have 271 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at September 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.