Conquering Cao Bằng’s winding Mẻ Pia Pass

The 14-storey Mẻ Pia Pass in Cao Bằng is a challenge even for skilful drivers. — Photo viettravelo.com By Lâm Giang While Việt Nam's four famous great peaks of the northwest — Mã Pì Lèng, Khau Phạ, Pha Đin and Ô Quy Hồ — have long been marked out by backpackers as indispensable places to visit, they pose a challenge for even the most skilful of drivers. Though these passes are particularly scary, it is actually the 14-section Mẻ Pia Pass in Cao Bằng which has attracted the most attention. It is considered the most dangerous pass in the northeast, and is a surefire bet for adrenalin-junkies feeling adventurous. The Mẻ Pia Pass is located on National Highway 4A, connecting the Xuân Trường Commune in the centre of the Bảo Lạc border district of Cao Bằng Province. With a length of up to 2.5km, the 14 sections of the pass form sharp, steep turns and descend rapidly with two high mountains on both sides. Many people cannot remember the exact name of Mẻ Pia, so often they simply call it the 14-storey pass, as from the foot of the pass to the top they encounter 14 steep bends.

