Comfort food soothes lockdown blues

Stuck at home, living in fear of an invisible virus, people have been urged to stay inside. With this in mind, it is good to have a list of food options ready to hand. Ngô Minh suggests some places that deliver great meals straight to your door. Essence Kitchen Tel: 0987 982 222 Facebook: Essence Kitchen More than a food shop, Essence Kitchen is a community where people can share their passion for healthy food and cooking. Owner of the shop Kiều Ái Linh confesses that she's an amateur. She loves cooking and cares about her weight. Her idea is to share healthy, delicious food for other women without causing worries when they step on the scales. Beef shank marinated in fish sauce served at Essence Kitchen. Photo courtesy of the shop "I am not a professional chef or seller. Everyone has her or his own living style, diet and taste. So I am not sure that all the food of Essence Kitchen satisfies everyone. I just promise that I have researched the recipes and tried my best to bring people food that's good for health," she said. Linh's menu includes European food like brioche, wholewheat bread, dumplings, pasta sauce, salad dressings, pizza… Read full this story

