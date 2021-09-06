Singer Jack has been boycotted by many due to a slew of public scandals. — Photo anninhthudo.vn HÀ NỘI — Artists are required to be transparent about charity work, contribute to the community and create a positive impression, according to the code of conduct being drafted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The code aims to promote traditional cultural values and raise artists’ awareness of their responsibilities and moral standards to contribute to national sustainable development. Notably, freelance artists, who are not members of any state arts organisations, will also be subject to the code. Specifically, the code states that artists have to abide by laws and respect the legal rights of organisations and individuals. Behaviour ranging from speech, image, costumes and lifestyle are required to match social moral values, national cultural traditions and customs. Additionally, the code highlights personal responsibilities, cautiousness and calmness in handling information in a civilised manner. The artists are also expected to pay respect to the public; be dedicated to their creative work to serve the audience and the nation; listen to audience feedback to perfect themselves and the quality of their artworks; and be honest, well-behaved, polite and friendly to the audience. They must not take advantage of their reputation for their personal benefit. The draft clearly states the… Read full this story

Code of conduct set to regulate artist behaviour have 332 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.