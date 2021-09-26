Clubs miss chance to win, avoid historic relegation as tournaments canceled

Football Hoàng Anh Gia Lai FC were flying high in the 2021 V.League 1 before the tournament was cancelled last week. The former champions are in top position but have not been awarded winning title following a decision by the Việt Nam Football Federation. Photo courtesy of HAGL FC Thanh Hà HÀ NỘI Hoàng Anh Gia Lai’s dream season came to an unexpected end after all national football tournaments were officially cancelled by the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF). According to VFF Vice President Trần Quốc Tuấn, the V.League 1 from round 12, V.League 2 from rounds eight and the National Cup from the last-eight stage will all come to an end. All events were postponed in July because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the decision, VFF will not recognise teams and individual titles that were not completed in their first periods. VFF also said no team will promoted or relegated this season. The national football agency will propose results to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) who will decide Việt Nam’s representatives at the continental competitions in 2022. Chance gone away It means that Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) who are leading the V.League 1 after 12 matches will not take the title despite many coaches… Read full this story
- Premier League relegation could cost £200m; Aston Villa against neutral venues - Christian Purslow
- Top 10 veteran college basketball coaches next in line to win the NCAA Tournament for the first time
- Wimbledon cancelled: Implications after coronavirus pandemic sees SW19 called off
- NCAA hits former UConn coach Kevin Ollie with three-year show-cause penalty; Huskies avoid major sanctions
- In the end, UL's Kaitlyn Alderink couldn't pass up one last chance to finish softball career in style on her terms
- Coronavirus in Sport LIVE: Premier League vote on Monday, Bundesliga return REACTION, League Two set to cancel
- Premier League and EFL clubs may resort to court and legal battles to settle promotion and relegation rows
- The Latest: Historic Canadian regatta in August canceled
- Bundesliga clubs, players, wunderkinds and coaches: A guide to the restart
- Bundesliga clubs, players, wunderkinds and coaches: A guide to the coronavirus restart
Clubs miss chance to win, avoid historic relegation as tournaments canceled have 352 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at September 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.