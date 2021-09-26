Clubs miss chance to win, avoid historic relegation as tournaments canceled

Football Hoàng Anh Gia Lai FC were flying high in the 2021 V.League 1 before the tournament was cancelled last week. The former champions are in top position but have not been awarded winning title following a decision by the Việt Nam Football Federation. Photo courtesy of HAGL FC Thanh Hà HÀ NỘI Hoàng Anh Gia Lai’s dream season came to an unexpected end after all national football tournaments were officially cancelled by the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF). According to VFF Vice President Trần Quốc Tuấn, the V.League 1 from round 12, V.League 2 from rounds eight and the National Cup from the last-eight stage will all come to an end. All events were postponed in July because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the decision, VFF will not recognise teams and individual titles that were not completed in their first periods. VFF also said no team will promoted or relegated this season. The national football agency will propose results to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) who will decide Việt Nam’s representatives at the continental competitions in 2022. Chance gone away It means that Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) who are leading the V.League 1 after 12 matches will not take the title despite many coaches… Read full this story

