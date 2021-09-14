Civil aviation authority proposes plan to resume domestic flights

A view of a deserted Nội Bài International Airport during the pandemic in Hà Nội. CAAV has proposed its plan to reopen domestic flights with a hope of boosting tourism. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed to the Ministry of Transport a plan to re-open domestic air routes with a pilot period of four weeks. In the plan, the CAAV suggested that 22 domestic airports should be divided into three groups based on the level of social distancing in each locality amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Airports in Group A are those in cities and provinces without any areas applying social distancing measures under the Prime Minister’s Directive 16. They include Vân Đồn airport, Hạ Long Bay’s seaplane landing area, as well as Cát Bi and Điện Biên airports. Group B consists of airports in cities and provinces where social distancing is imposed in only some districts, including Nội Bài, Thọ Xuân, Đồng Hới, Vinh, Cam Ranh, Phú Bài, Phù Cát, Pleiku, Tuy Hòa, Chu Lai, Buôn Ma Thuột, Côn Đảo, Liên Khương, and Vũng Tàu airport for helicopters. Group C comprises airports in localities where all districts are under lockdown. They include Đà Nẵng, Tân Sơn Nhất,… Read full this story

